House gives final approval to NC state budget

The $25.9B budget gives teachers an average 5% raise over two years, plus a bonus of at least $2,300 in federal pandemic relief money.

RALEIGH, N.C. — The North Carolina House of Representatives passed the state's $25.9 billion budget in a bipartisan vote of 104-10. The Senate previously voted 41-7 to give final approval to the plan.

The budget encompasses various things, including disaster relief, pay raises for teachers, PPP loan forgiveness in addition to infrastructure and health care.

“For the first time since 2018, North Carolina will finally have comprehensive state budget. This is an historic day for our state and a great day for all North Carolina," House Speaker Tim Moore said in a release. "The budget that has passed today and will be signed by Governor Cooper is the product of much time, hard work and the invaluable contributions from our Appropriations Chairs, Members of both Chambers, the Governor, stakeholders and staff. The significant investments made in this spending package demonstrate to all North Carolinians that we see these needs and are meeting them where they are at."

Gov. Roy Cooper said Tuesday that he would sign the long-overdue budget, which he called "imperfect," saying it included much-needed spending on education and infrastructure.

The budget gives teachers an average 5% raise over two years, plus a bonus of at least $2,300 in federal pandemic relief money. Those who make less than $75,000 will get an extra $500.

