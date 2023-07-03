'Resolved:' Plaintiff drops alienation of affection lawsuit against NC House Speaker Tim Moore

A former town councilman in Apex filed a lawsuit against North Carolina House Speaker Tim Moore last month, alleging Moore "destroyed" his marriage.

RALEIGH, N.C. — North Carolina House Speaker Tim Moore no longer faces legal allegations that he “destroyed” another man’s marriage or traded sex for political favors.

Scott Lassiter, an assistant principal for the Wake County Public School System, in June filed a lawsuit against Moore, R-Cleveland, alleging that he had a relationship with Lassiter’s wife, Jamie Liles Lassiter. Moore denied wrongdoing in the case, claiming Jamie Lassiter told him she was separated from her husband.

North Carolina is one of the few states that allows jilted spouses to sue someone for interfering in their marriage. The cases are rare and hinge on the spouse’s ability to prove that a third party is responsible for the demise of the marriage.

Alicia Jurney, an attorney for Scott Lassiter, told WCNC Charlotte "the matter has been resolved" and said her client is no longer interested in pursuing the case.

