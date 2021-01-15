Your guide to Iredell County's newly elected officials

Here are the 2020 local election results, from county commissioners to soil and water supervisor.

IREDELL COUNTY, N.C. — While the 2020 presidential election was especially eventful and many counties experienced record-breaking turnout, the daily lives of North Carolinians will be more immediately impacted by down-ballot races and local ballot measures.

Here’s a brief breakdown of the local officials elected to represent Iredell County, and what they will be responsible for.

County Commissioners

The Iredell County Board of County Commissioners is a five-person board the meets on the first and third Tuesday of every month. Commissioners are responsible for maintaining, developing and implementing policies that guide the county's investments in fields like infrastructure, public health and culture.

Melissa Neader - At-large

New electee, vice-chair

Republican

Owner of five local McDonald’s restaurants

Email: melissa.neader@co.iredell.nc.us

Scottie Brown - At-large

New electee

Republican

Owner of Zootastic Park

Email: scottie.brown@co.iredell.nc.us

Gene Houpe - At-large

Incumbent, commissioner since 2014

Republican

30-year law enforcement veteran

Email: gene.houpe@co.iredell.nc.us

Board of Education

The Iredell-Statesville Board of Education sets policy and guidelines for the county's public schools.

William (Bill) Howell - District 2

Incumbent, first elected in 2016

Republican

Retired biology teacher, athletics director and coach

Email: bill_howell@iss.k12.nc.us

Doug Knight - District 4

New electee, ousted former Vice-Chair Chuck Gallyon II

Republican

Physics professor at Lenoir-Rhyne University

Email: dougchar001@gmail.com

Charles Kelly - District 6

Incumbent, first elected in 2004

Republican

Former biology instructor at Mitchell Community College

Email: cskllll@bellsouth.net

Soil and Water Conservation District Supervisor

Iredell county has a five-member board of Soil and Water Conservation Supervisors which consists of two members appointed by the State Soil and Water Conservation Commission and three members which are elected by citizens of Iredell County to a 4-year staggered term on a non-partisan basis. Board meetings are open to the public.

Tracy Jenkins