Your guide to Iredell County's newly elected officials

IREDELL COUNTY, N.C. — While the 2020 presidential election was especially eventful and many counties experienced record-breaking turnout, the daily lives of North Carolinians will be more immediately impacted by down-ballot races and local ballot measures.
Here’s a brief breakdown of the local officials elected to represent Iredell County, and what they will be responsible for.
County Commissioners
The Iredell County Board of County Commissioners is a five-person board the meets on the first and third Tuesday of every month. Commissioners are responsible for maintaining, developing and implementing policies that guide the county's investments in fields like infrastructure, public health and culture.
Melissa Neader - At-large
- New electee, vice-chair
- Republican
- Owner of five local McDonald’s restaurants
- Email: melissa.neader@co.iredell.nc.us
Scottie Brown - At-large
- New electee
- Republican
- Owner of Zootastic Park
- Email: scottie.brown@co.iredell.nc.us
Gene Houpe - At-large
- Incumbent, commissioner since 2014
- Republican
- 30-year law enforcement veteran
- Email: gene.houpe@co.iredell.nc.us
Board of Education
The Iredell-Statesville Board of Education sets policy and guidelines for the county's public schools.
William (Bill) Howell - District 2
- Incumbent, first elected in 2016
- Republican
- Retired biology teacher, athletics director and coach
- Email: bill_howell@iss.k12.nc.us
Doug Knight - District 4
- New electee, ousted former Vice-Chair Chuck Gallyon II
- Republican
- Physics professor at Lenoir-Rhyne University
- Email: dougchar001@gmail.com
Charles Kelly - District 6
- Incumbent, first elected in 2004
- Republican
- Former biology instructor at Mitchell Community College
- Email: cskllll@bellsouth.net
Soil and Water Conservation District Supervisor
Iredell county has a five-member board of Soil and Water Conservation Supervisors which consists of two members appointed by the State Soil and Water Conservation Commission and three members which are elected by citizens of Iredell County to a 4-year staggered term on a non-partisan basis. Board meetings are open to the public.
Tracy Jenkins
- Incumbent
- Co-Owner of Westwood Farms