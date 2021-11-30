x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
North Carolina Politics

Judge won't order restart on NC legislative redistricting

Other lawsuits challenging the actual boundaries approved in early November will be heard later this week. Republicans have defended their lines as lawful.

RALEIGH, N.C. — A North Carolina judge has declined to essentially force state lawmakers to start over on this year’s redistricting of General Assembly districts, saying he can’t turn back the clock on the process that led to new seat boundaries. 

Wake County Judge Graham Shirley on Tuesday denied motions in litigation from advocacy groups and voters complaining about how the Republican-controlled legislature ignored race-based voter data as part of its process. 

ALSO ON WCNC CHARLOTTE: 'See you in court' | Hidden Valley neighbors protest and file lawsuit against Charlotte's redistricting approval

Shirley says he's not passing judgment on actual lawfulness of the enacted maps. 

Other lawsuits challenging the actual boundaries approved in early November will be heard later this week. Republicans have defended their lines as lawful.

For the latest breaking news, weather and traffic alerts, download the WCNC Charlotte mobile app.

ALSO ON WCNC CHARLOTTE: Many people unhappy with South Carolina lawmakers' redistricting plan

Flashpoint is a weekly in-depth look at politics in Charlotte, North Carolina, South Carolina, and beyond with host Ben Thompson. Listen to the podcast weekly.
SUBSCRIBEApple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || Google Podcasts 

All of WCNC Charlotte's podcasts are free and available for both streaming and download. You can listen now on Android, iPhone, Amazon, and other internet-connected devices. Join us from North Carolina, South Carolina, or on the go anywhere. 

Watch Wake Up Charlotte each weekday morning from 4:30 to 7 a.m. on WCNC Charlotte, and as always, join the conversation on social media using #WakeUpCLT!  Click here to sign up for the daily Wake Up Charlotte newsletter   

In Other News

Gov. Cooper signs NC budget into law