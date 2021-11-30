Judge won't order restart on NC legislative redistricting

Other lawsuits challenging the actual boundaries approved in early November will be heard later this week. Republicans have defended their lines as lawful.

RALEIGH, N.C. — A North Carolina judge has declined to essentially force state lawmakers to start over on this year’s redistricting of General Assembly districts, saying he can’t turn back the clock on the process that led to new seat boundaries.

Wake County Judge Graham Shirley on Tuesday denied motions in litigation from advocacy groups and voters complaining about how the Republican-controlled legislature ignored race-based voter data as part of its process.

Shirley says he's not passing judgment on actual lawfulness of the enacted maps.

Other lawsuits challenging the actual boundaries approved in early November will be heard later this week. Republicans have defended their lines as lawful.

