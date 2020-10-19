Kamala Harris to visit Charlotte Wednesday after cancelling trip last week

The Democratic VP candidate will visit Charlotte and Asheville on Wednesday. Last week's trip was cancelled when two staffers tested positive for Covid-19.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Democratic Vice Presidential nominee Kamala Harris has rescheduled her trip to North Carolina. According to her campaign, Harris will make a stop in Charlotte and Asheville on Wednesday. The campaign has not released any additional details about the trip.

Last week, Harris cancelled a planned trip to the Tarheel state after two members of her team tested positive for the Coronavirus. According to the Biden-Harris campaign, Sen. Harris was not in close contact with either staff member and did not need to quarantine. The staff members were identified as a non-staff flight crew member and Harris' communications director.

Harris was scheduled to visit Charlotte last Thursday on the first day of early voting in the state. Instead, she held a virtual event with Charlotte Mayor Vi Lyles, Congresswoman Alma Adams and other leaders across the state.

Sen. Harris also joined WCNC Charlotte for a virtual one-on-one interview last Thursday. Harris talked with WCNC Charlotte's Fred Shropshire about the importance of North Carolina in this year's election.

"North Carolina is so important for a lot of reasons," Harris said. "It's certainly important because the voters in North Carolina have helped determine who will be the President of the United States, but also I just love North Carolina."

Other planned travel events for Harris were also put on hold late last week. The campaign said she'd resume traveling Monday October 19.

Harris was last in the battleground state of North Carolina on September 28. She spoke about the Supreme Court and the Affordable Care Act in Raleigh during that visit.