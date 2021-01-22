Your guide to Watauga County's newly elected officials

While the 2020 presidential election was especially eventful and many counties experienced record-breaking turnout, the daily lives of North Carolinians will be more immediately impacted by down-ballot races and local ballot measures.
Here’s a brief breakdown of the local officials elected to represent Watauga County, and what they will be responsible for.
County Commissioners
The Watauga County Board of Commissioners is a five-person board representing five townships. Commissioners are elected on a partisan basis to four-year staggered terms and are responsible for maintaining, developing and implementing policies that guide the county's investments in fields like infrastructure, public health and culture.
Carrington Pertalion - District 1
- New electee
- Democrat
- 20 years in healthcare
- Email: carrington.pertalion@watgov.org
John Welch - District 1
- Incumbent
- Democrat
- Email: john.welch@watgov.org
Charlie Wallin - District 5
- Incumbent
- Democrat
- Email: charlie.wallin@watgov.org
The Board of Education
The Watauga County Board of Education is a nine-member body that sets policy and guidelines for the county's public schools.
Steve Combs
- Incumbent
- Current Vice-Chairman
- Email: combss@wataugaschools.org
Jason K Cornett
- New electee
- Pastor and former law enforcement officer
- Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/jkc4boe/
Marshall Ashcraft
- New electee
- Formerly on the Boone town council and Public Information Director for Watauga County Schools
- Email: marshallc150@gmail.com
Soil and Water Conservation District Supervisor
Watauga County’s Soil and Water Conservation Board of Supervisors is a five person board that consists of two members appointed by the State Soil and Water Conservation Commission and three members elected to four-year staggered terms on a non-partisan basis.
Todd Combs
- Incumbent who ran unopposed for his second four year term
- Current Vice-Chair
- Strong progressive and entrepreneurial farmer who has worked as an independent building contractor for over 20 years
- Phone: 828-964-0027