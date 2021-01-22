x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Charlotte's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Charlotte, North Carolina | WCNC.com

North Carolina Politics

Your guide to Watauga County's newly elected officials

Here are the 2020 local election results, from county commissioners to the board of education.

While the 2020 presidential election was especially eventful and many counties experienced record-breaking turnout, the daily lives of North Carolinians will be more immediately impacted by down-ballot races and local ballot measures.

Here’s a brief breakdown of the local officials elected to represent Watauga County, and what they will be responsible for.

RELATED: North Carolina elections: 2020 voter turnout up 6% statewide

County Commissioners

The Watauga County Board of Commissioners is a five-person board representing five townships. Commissioners are elected on a partisan basis to four-year staggered terms and are responsible for maintaining, developing and implementing policies that guide the county's investments in fields like infrastructure, public health and culture.

Carrington Pertalion - District 1

  • New electee
  • Democrat
  • 20 years in healthcare
  • Email: carrington.pertalion@watgov.org

John Welch - District 1

  • Incumbent
  • Democrat
  • Email: john.welch@watgov.org

Charlie Wallin - District 5

  • Incumbent
  • Democrat
  • Email: charlie.wallin@watgov.org

RELATED: Trump voters accept Biden election win 'with reservations'

The Board of Education

The Watauga County Board of Education is a nine-member body that sets policy and guidelines for the county's public schools.

Steve Combs

  • Incumbent
  • Current Vice-Chairman
  • Email: combss@wataugaschools.org

Jason K Cornett

Marshall Ashcraft

  • New electee
  • Formerly on the Boone town council and Public Information Director for Watauga County Schools
  • Email: marshallc150@gmail.com

RELATED: Burke County Public Schools switching to remote learning due to COVID cases

Soil and Water Conservation District Supervisor

Watauga County’s Soil and Water Conservation Board of Supervisors is a five person board that consists of two members appointed by the State Soil and Water Conservation Commission and three members elected to four-year staggered terms on a non-partisan basis.

Todd Combs

  • Incumbent who ran unopposed for his second four year term
  • Current Vice-Chair
  • Strong progressive and entrepreneurial farmer who has worked as an independent building contractor for over 20 years
  • Phone: 828-964-0027

Related Articles