Madison Cawthorn files lawsuit to stop effort to have his name removed from NC ballots

A group of North Carolina voters is challenging Cawthorn's candidacy in the 2022 election, claiming he contributed to the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol.

RALEIGH, N.C. — U.S. Rep. Madison Cawthorn has sued North Carolina elections officials, arguing they should not have the ability to remove his name from the ballot in the upcoming 2022 election.

The complaint filed in federal court Monday by the Western North Carolina congressman aims to prevent the state from considering an effort by a group of North Carolina voters challenging his candidacy. The group claims Cawthorn contributed to the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection at the U.S. Capitol, thus disqualifying him from running under the Constitution’s 14th Amendment.

The amendment’s disqualification clause states that no member of Congress shall “have engaged in insurrection or rebellion against the same, or given aid or comfort to the enemies thereof.”

