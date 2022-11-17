Madison Cawthorn reportedly vacates office before end of term

The Republican congressman representing western North Carolina in the U.S. House appears to have closed his in-person offices.

WASHINGTON — Madison Cawthorn, the Republican congressman representing western North Carolina in the United States House, appears to have left his office nearly two months early, according to USA Today and the Asheville Citizen Times.

The congressman's name has already been removed from the door of his office on Capitol Hill in Washington, according to reporter Joel Burgess, who said his calls to both the congressman's D.C. office and North Carolina district office have gone unreturned.

Cawthorn, who lost his primary election earlier this year and will be succeeded by Republican North Carolina Rep. Chuck Edwards, had resented the region, which includes the city of Asheville, since 2021.

Edwards, who does not formally take the office until Jan. 3, 2023, has said future constituents whose calls have gone unanswered can reach him at his current office in Raleigh, North Carolina.

"My Raleigh office stands ready to help those who can not get a returned call," Edwards tweeted. "If you or someone you know has a federal issue but can’t get in contact with their federal office, please contact my Raleigh office at (919) 733-5745, or via email at Chuck.Edwards@ncleg.gov."

Cawthorn, who previously was a public voice echoing claims made by former President Donald Trump, was recently seen at the Mar-a-Lago event where Trump announced he would seek reelection.

Earlier this year, a U.S. House Ethics Committee opened an investigation into Cawthorn over allegations he had an undisclosed conflict of interest with a cryptocurrency he prompted. At the time, Cawthorn was accused of insider trading.

In August, Cawthorn was issued a warning by the Federal Election Commission for failing to file his quarterly campaign finance report.

Shortly after his term ends in January, Cawthorn is scheduled to appear in court after carrying a loaded gun into Charlotte Douglas International Airport in April. The weapon was discovered during a routine security screening.