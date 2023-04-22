NC Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson announces 2024 bid for governor, setting up GOP primary battle

Robinson has long said he's likely to run for governor and would be a favorite to win the GOP primary election if he decides to.

Example video title will go here for this video

ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. — North Carolina Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson said he will run for governor in 2024, ending months of speculation over whether he would seek the state’s top executive office and kickstarting an intraparty battle against at least one contender for the GOP nomination.

"Today we make if official: I am running for governor of North Carolina," Robinson said at a rally in Aalamance County.

State Treasurer Dale Fowell is so far the only other official Republican candidate for governor. U.S. Rep. Mark Walker may also join the race.

Robinson’s decision follows months of hints about what he himself has called one of the state’s worst-kept political secrets.

READ MORE HERE.

WCNC CHARLOTTE PODCASTS:

Flashpoint is a weekly in-depth look at politics in Charlotte, North Carolina, South Carolina, and beyond with host Ben Thompson. Listen to the podcast weekly.

SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || Google Podcasts

Locked On is the leading podcast network for local sports and is owned by WCNC Charlotte's parent company TEGNA.

Listen to Locked On here.

Wake Up Charlotte To Go is a daily news and weather podcast you can listen to so you can start your day with the team at Wake Up Charlotte.

SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || TuneIn || Google Podcasts