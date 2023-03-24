Mark Robinson expected to announce campaign for NC governor next month

Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson announced an April 22 rally at Ace Speedway, which refused to shut down in the early months of the COVID-19 pandemic.

RALEIGH, N.C. — Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson has scheduled a rally where he is expected to announce his 2024 campaign plans.

Robinson, a Republican, didn’t provide specifics on those plans. But he has long said he’s interested in running for governor, calling his intentions to run one of the state’s worst-kept political secrets.

“It’s going to be an event you don’t want to miss,” Robinson said in a statement Thursday.

The April 22 rally is scheduled to happen at Ace Speedway, an Alamance County racetrack that refused to shut down in the early months of the COVID-19 pandemic. The track’s owners sued the state government, saying its shutdown order violated their rights under the state constitution guaranteeing people “enjoyment of the fruits of their own labor.”

