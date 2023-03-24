Mark Robinson expected to announce campaign for NC governor next month

RALEIGH, N.C. — Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson has scheduled a rally where he is expected to announce his 2024 campaign plans.
Robinson, a Republican, didn’t provide specifics on those plans. But he has long said he’s interested in running for governor, calling his intentions to run one of the state’s worst-kept political secrets.
“It’s going to be an event you don’t want to miss,” Robinson said in a statement Thursday.
The April 22 rally is scheduled to happen at Ace Speedway, an Alamance County racetrack that refused to shut down in the early months of the COVID-19 pandemic. The track’s owners sued the state government, saying its shutdown order violated their rights under the state constitution guaranteeing people “enjoyment of the fruits of their own labor.”
You can stream WCNC Charlotte on Roku and Amazon Fire TV, just download the free app to watch live newscasts and on-demand videos.
Flashpoint is a weekly in-depth look at politics in Charlotte, North Carolina, South Carolina, and beyond with host Ben Thompson. Listen to the podcast weekly.
SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || Google Podcasts
Wake Up Charlotte To Go is a daily news and weather podcast you can listen to so you can start your day with the team at Wake Up Charlotte.
SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || TuneIn || Google Podcasts
All of WCNC Charlotte's podcasts are free and available for both streaming and download. You can listen now on Android, iPhone, Amazon, and other internet-connected devices. Join us from North Carolina, South Carolina, or on the go anywhere.