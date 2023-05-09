Former NC congressman plans announcement in 2024 race for governor

Walker, who served three terms in Congress and ran for U.S. Senate last year, has teased a run for governor in recent months.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Former U.S. Rep. Mark Walker will announce his plans for the 2024 race for North Carolina governor later this month, his office said.

Walker will hold an event just outside Winston-Salem on May 20. The Republican lawmaker served three terms in Congress and unsuccessfully ran for U.S. Senate last year. He has teased a run for governor in recent months.

If Walker enters the race, he would be the third Republican in the ring, along with Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson and State Treasurer Dan Folwell.

Attorney General Josh Stein is the only known Democrat in the race at this time, and he's targeted Robinson in campaign materials as the likely Republican candidate, according to WRAL-TV.

Walker and Robinson appeared together at multiple events during Walker's Senate campaign. Robinson spoke highly of Walker but didn't endorse him, instead backing Ted Budd, who went on to win the seat.

Flashpoint is a weekly in-depth look at politics in Charlotte, North Carolina, South Carolina, and beyond with host Ben Thompson. Listen to the podcast weekly.

SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || Google Podcasts