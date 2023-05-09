x
North Carolina Politics

Former NC congressman plans announcement in 2024 race for governor

Walker, who served three terms in Congress and ran for U.S. Senate last year, has teased a run for governor in recent months.
Credit: AP
FILE - This Sept. 18, 2019, file photo shows House Committee on Homeland Security member Rep. Mark Walker, R-N.C. speaking during a hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington. Walker announced late Monday, Dec. 16, that he won’t run for anything in 2020 — making him the second North Carolina Republican congressman standing aside because of recent redistricting. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta, File)

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Former U.S. Rep. Mark Walker will announce his plans for the 2024 race for North Carolina governor later this month, his office said. 

Walker will hold an event just outside Winston-Salem on May 20. The Republican lawmaker served three terms in Congress and unsuccessfully ran for U.S. Senate last year. He has teased a run for governor in recent months. 

If Walker enters the race, he would be the third Republican in the ring, along with Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson and State Treasurer Dan Folwell. 

Attorney General Josh Stein is the only known Democrat in the race at this time, and he's targeted Robinson in campaign materials as the likely Republican candidate, according to WRAL-TV. 

Walker and Robinson appeared together at multiple events during Walker's Senate campaign. Robinson spoke highly of Walker but didn't endorse him, instead backing Ted Budd, who went on to win the seat. 

