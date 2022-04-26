McCrory and Walker square off in NC US Senate debate

Absent from the fourth debate was U.S. Rep. Ted Budd, the GOP frontrunner in the race, who has also skipped three prior debates.

RALEIGH, N.C. — Two of North Carolina’s top Republicans running for U.S. Senate outlined their views on immigration, climate change and former President Donald Trump’s role in GOP politics during an hour-long debate on Tuesday. The debate was hosted by Nexstar Media Group.

Former Gov. Pat McCrory and former U.S. Rep. Mark Walker are looking to fill the seat of retiring U.S. Sen. Richard Burr. Absent from the fourth debate was U.S. Rep. Ted Budd, the GOP frontrunner in the race, who has also skipped three prior debates.

The event gave voters a chance to hear from the two candidates ahead of the 2022 primary on May 17.

On April 28, you can start heading to the polls for early voting. This, of course, is not usually the time we vote in the primaries, but the US Census delayed voting.

According to the North Carolina State Board of Election, unaffiliated voters may choose the Democratic, Libertarian, Republican, or nonpartisan ballot in a primary election. However, registered party voters must choose a candidate from their own party in the primaries and then vote for whoever they want in the general election.

