NC lawmakers hear strong arguments for Medicaid expansion

The annual American Health Ranking study shows North Carolina ranks 39th in access to care, 39th in infant mortality, and 38th in affordability.

RALEIGH, N.C. — State and national experts told a panel of state lawmakers Tuesday that health care in North Carolina is falling far behind other states that have expanded Medicaid.

The joint committee studying the issue of Medicaid expansion met for the second time—with a full slate of presentations about how expansion would work, how it could be paid for, and whom it would help. They also heard how the state compares nationally.

National Association of State Health Plans director Hemi Tewarson studies policy and data across all 50 states. She said the annual American Health Ranking study shows North Carolina ranks 39th in access to care, 39th in infant mortality, and 38th in affordability.

