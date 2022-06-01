Bill legalizing medical marijuana advances to NC Senate floor

The Senate Rules Committee backed the measure with strong bipartisan support, unanimously advancing Senate Bill 711 to a full chamber vote.

Example video title will go here for this video

RALEIGH, N.C. — A bill to legalize marijuana for medical purposes cleared a key North Carolina legislative committee on Wednesday, moving one step closer to becoming law.

The Senate Rules Committee backed the measure with strong bipartisan support, unanimously advancing Senate Bill 711 to a full chamber vote.

State Sen. Bill Rabon, a Republican who represents a coastal district and chairs the rules committee, said the measure seeks to give those who need compassionate care an additional medical resource.

“It is nothing more than trying to help those people with the care that they need and augment their treatments as decided upon by the patient and by a physician,” he said.

Flashpoint is a weekly in-depth look at politics in Charlotte, North Carolina, South Carolina, and beyond with host Ben Thompson. Listen to the podcast weekly.

SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || Google Podcasts

Wake Up Charlotte To Go is a daily news and weather podcast you can listen to so you can start your day with the team at Wake Up Charlotte.

SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || TuneIn || Google Podcasts



Locked On is the leading podcast network for local sports and is owned by WCNC Charlotte's parent company TEGNA.

Listen to Locked On here.