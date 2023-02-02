Another 'Big Tobacco', or a health-focused aid? NC medical weed bill has largely bipartisan support

The Compassionate Care Act has bipartisan support. But will it get passed?

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The push to legalize medical marijuana in North Carolina is underway, again. Senate Bill 3, known as the Compassionate Care Act, gained support from both Republicans and Democrats in both chambers of the statehouse last year. It's back again to be discussed.

This position on medical pot has been a hot topic for Gov. Roy Cooper, who said it's past time for it.

“North Carolina should take steps to end this stigma," he said said.

Bill Rabon, a Republican whose district includes the southeast coast, is one of the primary sponsors yet again. He is a cancer survivor himself, and one of his friends was severely ill as well. Rabon said medical marijuana would have been a useful tool for both of them.

The bill highlights medical research that found cannabis could be an alternative to traditional medications used to treat pain. If passed, the Compassionate Care Act would qualify a diagnosis of something like cancer, epilepsy, HIV, or even PTSD for use.

But while there's support, some have shown reservations in the part.

Senator Jim Burgin, a Republican whose district is between Raleigh and Fayetteville, opposed the legislation last year and called it "the new version of big tobacco."

"Marijuana does not treat the ailment, it only masks the symptoms," he said.

Lindsay Howard with Greenlife Remedies works in the CBD industry in North Carolina. Before moving to Charlotte, she was in Arizona where she saw the marijuana industry blossom.

"There are about four or five different taxes that are applied when you purchase with your card, the department of health is making money, its taxes are getting paid, the revenue is going back to the state," she said. "I think North Carolina would want that kind of revenue bump," Howard said.

The Compassionate Care Act was filed on Jan. 25, 2023, and passed its first reading the next day. It's been re-referred to the Judiciary Committee and awaits possible re-referrals to others.