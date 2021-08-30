New NC bill allows school districts to temporarily move to remote learning due to COVID-19

Governor Cooper signed the bill early Monday. Before now, groups of quarantined students could not move to remote learning.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — North Carolina school districts can now temporarily move to remote learning because of COVID.

Districts will now be able to move specific classes or grade levels to virtual learning for a short period of time.

