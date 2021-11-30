NC lawmakers pass bill aimed at stemming misuse of local funds

The bill stems from an audit of Rocky Mount’s finances last year, but it would apply statewide.

RALEIGH, N.C. — North Carolina lawmakers passed a bill Monday aimed at cracking down on local officials who use their positions for financial gain.

The bill, which passed the House and the Senate and awaits Gov. Roy Cooper’s signature, stems from an audit of Rocky Mount’s finances last year, but it would apply statewide.

According to State Auditor Beth Wood, Rocky Mount Councilman Andre Knight didn’t pay his utility bill for years and owed more than $47,000. The Rocky Mount city manager wrote off the debt, but the city had no legal means to get the money back, city officials said earlier this year.

ALSO ON WCNC CHARLOTTE: Judge won't order restart on NC legislative redistricting

ALSO ON WCNC CHARLOTTE: Lyles confirms 2022 re-election run in Thanksgiving video

Flashpoint is a weekly in-depth look at politics in Charlotte, North Carolina, South Carolina, and beyond with host Ben Thompson. Listen to the podcast weekly.

SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || Google Podcasts

All of WCNC Charlotte's podcasts are free and available for both streaming and download. You can listen now on Android, iPhone, Amazon, and other internet-connected devices. Join us from North Carolina, South Carolina, or on the go anywhere.