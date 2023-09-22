NC budget poised for final legislative approval following emotional debate, midnight vote

The $30-billion budget cleared the state House early Friday and now awaits a final Senate vote before heading to Gov. Cooper, who says he's unsure if he'll sign.

RALEIGH, N.C. — The North Carolina House gave its final approval early Friday to the state’s proposed $30-billion budget.

The spending plan — which is months overdue after Republican leaders struggled to finalize a deal — now awaits the Senate’s ultimate blessing before advancing to Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper.

It’s unclear whether Cooper will veto after almost all Democratic lawmakers voted no.

The House’s approval, a 70-to-40 vote that came after midnight following a day of intense debate over the measure, is the latest in a series of votes this week.

Agreement on the budget seemed almost impossible a week ago, when chamber leaders were in a stalemate over whether to include a provision to legalize more casinos.

The impasse at one point threatened a landmark deal to expand Medicaid to hundreds of thousands of the state’s working poor.

Democrats in the House spent hours objecting to the budget Thursday, attacking decisions such as the GOP-backed choice to spend hundreds of millions of dollars more on private school tuition vouchers rather than paying higher raises to teachers or state workers.

Most state workers would get a 4% raise this year and a 3% raise next year, if the budget becomes law — which is widely expected. Public school teachers would see a range of step increases on their salary ladder, from 3.6% over the next two years for teachers with over 15 years of experience, up to a nearly 11% increase for beginning teacher pay from $37,000 a year now to $41,000 by the 2024-25 school year.

Sen. Michael Lee, R-New Hanover, said that by the 2024-25 school year the average teacher should be making more than $60,000.

Other provisions in the budget include: