Abortion could be back up for debate in North Carolina's legislative session this year

Republican leaders in both chambers have said they expect the General Assembly to try and restrict abortion access.

Example video title will go here for this video

RALEIGH, N.C. — North Carolina's legislative session kicked off Wednesday. Many of the same issues from last year will be back up for debate, including abortion.

For some people, abortion is seen as basic health care.

“It's fundamental to both women’s health and to our lives,” Reproductive Rights Coalition Charlotte executive director Brooke Adams said.

For others, it's seen as a moral issue.

Republican leaders in both chambers have said they expect the General Assembly to try and restrict abortion access, after last year's Supreme Court ruling that overturned Roe v. Wade, giving states full control over abortion.

"There [is] also going to be some conversation about abortion, everyone has talked about it during the election and I’m sure when we get into session and talk to our members, we’ll have an idea about what will happen," Senator Phil Berger said.

While other states have banned abortion, abortion is legal up to 20 weeks of pregnancy in North Carolina, but some lawmakers have suggested a 12-week ban.

Abortion advocates say they are preparing for all outcomes.

“If that’s transporting people to other states where there is still access, we will do that," Adams said.

Contact Lexi Wilson at lwilson@wcnc.com and follow her on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

Flashpoint is a weekly in-depth look at politics in Charlotte, North Carolina, South Carolina, and beyond with host Ben Thompson. Listen to the podcast weekly.

SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || Google Podcasts