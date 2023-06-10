NC GOP votes to censure Senator Thom Tillis at annual convention, citing his record on gay marriage, immigration

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Conservative delegates to the annual North Carolina Republican Party convention voted Saturday to censure the state's senior U.S. senator, a member of their own party, for votes that delegates said went against the party's views on key issues.
U.S. Sen. Thom Tillis, a Republican who has served in Congress since 2015, has attempted in recent years to work on bipartisan deals in Congress on hot-button issues — particularly guns, immigration and gay marriage — which have left some conservatives feeling dissatisfied with his record. The official resolution against Tillis is vague, saying he is being censured for “blatant violations of our party platform.”
