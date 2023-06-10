NC GOP votes to censure Senator Thom Tillis at annual convention, citing his record on gay marriage, immigration

North Carolina conservatives voted to censure sitting Republican U.S. Sen. Thom Tillis at the party's annual convention Saturday.

Example video title will go here for this video

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Conservative delegates to the annual North Carolina Republican Party convention voted Saturday to censure the state's senior U.S. senator, a member of their own party, for votes that delegates said went against the party's views on key issues.

U.S. Sen. Thom Tillis, a Republican who has served in Congress since 2015, has attempted in recent years to work on bipartisan deals in Congress on hot-button issues — particularly guns, immigration and gay marriage — which have left some conservatives feeling dissatisfied with his record. The official resolution against Tillis is vague, saying he is being censured for “blatant violations of our party platform.”

WCNC CHARLOTTE PODCASTS

FLASHPOINT

Flashpoint is a weekly in-depth look at politics in Charlotte, North Carolina, South Carolina, and beyond with host Ben Thompson. Listen to the podcast weekly.

SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || Google Podcasts

LOCKED ON

Locked On is the leading podcast network for local sports and is owned by WCNC Charlotte's parent company TEGNA.

Listen to Locked On here.

WAKE UP CHARLOTTE

Wake Up Charlotte To Go is a daily news and weather podcast you can listen to so you can start your day with the team at Wake Up Charlotte.

SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || TuneIn || Google Podcasts