Bill to allow guns at religious services held on school grounds passes NC House

State House Republicans, along with some Democrats, voted to allow people to bring guns to school campuses if they're there for church or another religious service.

RALEIGH, N.C. — North Carolinians might soon be allowed to bring guns to church or other religious services, even if the services are held at a school.

On Wednesday the state House passed a bill that would allow people to carry concealed firearms on school grounds for religious services, with a number of caveats: It can only be a private school, not a public school. And if school is in session, or if children are on campus for other school-sponsored activities, guns would remain banned.

Supporters of the bill said it will let many gun owners feel safer.

