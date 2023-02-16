Bill to allow guns at religious services held on school grounds passes NC House

RALEIGH, N.C. — North Carolinians might soon be allowed to bring guns to church or other religious services, even if the services are held at a school.
On Wednesday the state House passed a bill that would allow people to carry concealed firearms on school grounds for religious services, with a number of caveats: It can only be a private school, not a public school. And if school is in session, or if children are on campus for other school-sponsored activities, guns would remain banned.
Supporters of the bill said it will let many gun owners feel safer.
