NC lawmakers, frustrated over back rent, pitch change to help landlords

When the oft-extended federal eviction moratorium ends Oct. 3, the state will see a glut of evictions.

RALEIGH, N.C. — Republican lawmakers pitched a bill Tuesday to let landlords, instead of just tenants, apply for federal rent assistance to boost interest in a $1.2 billion program in North Carolina.

The state-run HOPE program and related programs in North Carolina’s largest counties cover up to a year’s worth of rent for tenants who make 80 percent of their area’s median income or less.

The state has struggled at times to get enough applicants, despite concerns that, when the oft-extended federal eviction moratorium ends Oct. 3, the state will see a glut of evictions.

