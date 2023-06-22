NC legislature passes bill banning transgender women from playing women's sports

The legislature's final vote to pass the bill came Thursday, sending the bill to Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper to sign or veto.

RALEIGH, N.C. — North Carolina could soon ban transgender women from playing women's sports in public schools and colleges, according to a report from WRAL.

Cooper is likely to veto the bill. He first became governor in 2016 due in large part to public outcry over a different GOP-backed law targeting transgender people, commonly called HB2.

However, a veto is unlikely to be able to block the bill from eventually becoming law. Republicans have enough votes to override his veto even if no Democrats join them, and a handful of socially conservative Democrats have voted in favor of the bill.

