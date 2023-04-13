North Carolina mobile sports betting bill heads to Senate after final House approval

The House voted 66-45 for legalization after a lengthy debate and gave its final approval, 64-45, back in March.

RALEIGH, N.C. — It's the Senate's turn to deal with sports wagering in North Carolina.

The House cleared a bill back in March that would allow betting on professional and college sports on mobile devices to begin in January in North Carolina, less than one year after defeating a similar bill by a single vote. North Carolina House lawmakers approve mobile sports betting bill.

"The overwhelming majority of people view sports betting as a form of entertainment that consenting adults should have the right to do," said Rep. Jason Saine, a Lincoln County Republican and the bill's chief proponent.

The Senate voted to allow mobile sports gambling during the last session.

"There's no reason for North Carolina to be sitting on the sidelines, especially in such a sports-rich state and a growing state," bill sponsor Zach Hawkins, state representative from Durham said on WCNC's Flashpoint.

Supporters of the bill acknowledge sports betting currently happens behind closed doors, but argue regulating it would make it safer and bring money into the state's coffers.

"Our job is to make sure that we take it from the dark and bring it into the light. Make it legal. Give them for consumer protections," Hawkins said.

