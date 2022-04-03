NC Supreme Court strikes down state Senate map, OKs revised state House map

The court's 4-3 Democratic majority ordered a lower court to modify a Senate map. GOP state lawmakers are considering crafting new legislative maps next year.

Example video title will go here for this video

RALEIGH, N.C. — The North Carolina Supreme Court on Friday delivered a mixed ruling on a string of voting maps.

In a 4-3 ruling split along ideological lines, the Democratic majority on the state’s highest court ruled that a state Senate map that will give Republicans veto-proof control within the chamber next year created “stark partisan asymmetry in violation of the fundamental right to vote on equal terms.”

The court, however, held that a revised state House map passed by lawmakers this year may be used in future elections and that a congressional map to be used only for this year’s election was constitutional.

Listen to free podcasts from WCNC Charlotte

Flashpoint is a weekly in-depth look at politics in Charlotte, North Carolina, South Carolina, and beyond with host Ben Thompson. Listen to the podcast weekly.

SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || Google Podcasts

Locked On is the leading podcast network for local sports and is owned by WCNC Charlotte's parent company TEGNA.

Listen to Locked On here.

Wake Up Charlotte To Go is a daily news and weather podcast you can listen to so you can start your day with the team at Wake Up Charlotte.

SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || TuneIn || Google Podcasts