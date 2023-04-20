NC House, Senate have passed transgender athlete bills. Here's how they are different

The once-identical versions of the "Fairness in Women's Sports Act" now have significant differences in the state House and Senate.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

RALEIGH, N.C. — North Carolina lawmakers this week passed different versions of a bill to ban transgender women from playing girls' sports in the state.

The Senate passed its version of the "Fairness in Women's Sports Act" on Thursday, 29-18 with all Republican supporting and all Democrats opposing. The House passed its more expansive version on Wednesday with a veto-proof majority that included three Democrats.

The U.S. House of Representatives passed a similar measure Thursday.

There are two significant differences between the Senate version, (Senate Bill 631), and the House-passed version (House Bill 574).

PODCASTS FROM WCNC CHARLOTTE

Flashpoint is a weekly in-depth look at politics in Charlotte, North Carolina, South Carolina, and beyond with host Ben Thompson. Listen to the podcast weekly.

SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || Google Podcasts

Locked On is the leading podcast network for local sports and is owned by WCNC Charlotte's parent company TEGNA.

Listen to Locked On here.

Wake Up Charlotte To Go is a daily news and weather podcast you can listen to so you can start your day with the team at Wake Up Charlotte.

SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || TuneIn || Google Podcasts