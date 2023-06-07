New voting machines in NC touted as safe and secure

The North Carolina State Board of Elections has approved the use of new voting machines that will be available to counties next week.

RALEIGH, N.C. — The North Carolina State Board of Elections unanimously approved a new upgraded voting system on Thursday.

All members from both parties agreed it will be as safe and secure as current systems used in North Carolina.

The latest offering from Elections Systems & Software (ES&S) is considered to be a "new" system, but election officials say it's basically an upgrade of the three already-approved ES&S systems many counties already use.

Counties will have the option to choose it to replace older machines that are becoming obsolete.

The new machines have more memory than older ones and they run on newer operating software.

