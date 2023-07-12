No North Carolina budget until August, top House member says

The fiscal year began July 1.

RALEIGH, N.C. — North Carolina lawmakers are not expected to vote on a budget until mid-August further delaying Medicaid expansion in the state as Republican leaders in the House and Senate seek compromise on tax cuts and other spending priorities.

Rep. Jason Saine, R-Lincoln, a senior chairman on the appropriations committee, said the ongoing negotiations combined with previously scheduled vacations and national conferences are likely to push any budget votes into the middle of August.

The House and Senate passed their own budgets earlier in the session, but now are working to reach a compromise version to send to Gov. Roy Cooper.

