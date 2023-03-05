12-week abortion ban passes NC committee as protestors prepare to march

North Carolina Republicans are planning to ban abortion after 12 weeks and put a number of other restrictions on how or where people can get abortions.

RALEIGH, N.C. — North Carolina’s new 12-week abortion ban is speeding through the state legislature this week, passing its first — and only — committee hearing Wednesday morning.

Bills typically have to pass a number of committees in both the House and Senate before getting a vote in each chamber. But the abortion bill’s Republican backers used a procedural move to avoid that process, which can take weeks and involves numerous opportunities for public comment. Instead, they plan for the bill to be fully passed in both chambers by Thursday.

When Roe v. Wade was overturned last year, North Carolina’s abortion cutoff immediately dropped from roughly 26 to 20 weeks. This bill would cut another two months, dropping it to 12 weeks for most types of abortions. The bill also contains a number of provisions cracking down on where women can get abortions, and how many steps they must take prior to making the decision — including in-person meetings with a doctor, and a requirement to look at their ultrasound first.

“We have the opportunity to save many lives,” Sen. Joyce Krawiec, R-Forsyth, a lead sponsor of the bill, said Tuesday. “We have the opportunity to provide women and families options that they haven't had before.

Flashpoint is a weekly in-depth look at politics in Charlotte, North Carolina, South Carolina, and beyond with host Ben Thompson. Listen to the podcast weekly.

SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || Google Podcasts