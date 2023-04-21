NC Republicans have 'consensus' emerging on new abortion restrictions

North Carolina currently bans abortion after 20 weeks. Republican leaders are considering a 12-week ban with exceptions for rape, incest and to save a mother's life.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — North Carolina Republicans are getting "on the same page" when it comes to new restrictions on abortion, with a consensus emerging on a 12-week ban, House Speaker Tim Moore said.

Currently, North Carolina has a ban on abortion after 20 weeks with some exceptions allowed to save the mother's life. Moore said there will be exceptions for rape, incest, fetal abnormalities and to protect the lives of mothers.

A few Republicans recently introduced a complete ban on abortions starting at conception, but that legislation doesn't have much support, Rep. Jason Saine said on Flashpoint.

"I can tell you that one is pretty much dead on arrival just because we don't have enough agreement to get something like that passed, whatever your opinion may be on it," Saine said.

Senate leader Phill Berger told WRAL-TV in Raleigh that House and Senate Republicans want to reach a consensus before rolling out a bill. The GOP holds a veto-proof majority in both chambers of the General Assembly.

Moore says there's no timetable in place to introduce the bill and formal debate would likely have to wait until May.

