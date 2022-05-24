NC attorney general suffers minor stroke, recovering in hospital

Josh Stein said his wife recognized the signs of a stroke and got him to a hospital quickly.

RALEIGH, N.C. — North Carolina Attorney General Josh Stein is recovering in a hospital after suffering a minor stroke Monday night, and he's thanking his wife for her quick thinking.

According to a Facebook post shared on Tuesday, Stein and his wife Anna had walked their dog when he started exhibiting stroke-like symptoms. Anna Stein was able to get an ambulance, and doctors confirmed the details to them.

Last night I had stroke-like symptoms after Anna and I walked our dog Jenny so I went to the hospital. Doctors confirmed... Posted by Josh Stein on Tuesday, May 24, 2022

Stein said he underwent a successful procedure to remove a small blood clot, and is now back to normal and facing no lingering effects. He thanked his wife, EMTs, and medical staff for their roles in ensuring he could be treated.

Stein said Anna's recognition of the signs of stroke was critical to ensuring he got the care he needed. He shared more information from the Centers for Disease Control & Prevention (CDC) about what to look for if you believe someone may be facing a stroke.

Act F.A.S.T.

The "Act F.A.S.T" test is what the CDC recommends using to determine if someone is facing a stroke: