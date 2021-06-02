NC Senate passes back-to-work bonuses but federal law blocks them

The proposal would pay $1,500 to someone who takes a job within 30 days, or $800 if the person is hired within 60 days. But there are some hurdles.

RALEIGH, N.C. — A proposal by Senate Republicans to pay back-to-work bonuses passed the state Senate 35-10 Tuesday, despite a federal roadblock that will take an act of Congress to overcome.

Republican lawmakers are looking for ways to get people back to work. They're hoping that new bonuses for unemployed people who find jobs and keep them for two months would lure people back to a workforce that has yet to fully rebound from the pandemic.

Employers in sectors across the economy report they can't find enough workers to meet demand, even though pandemic restrictions have been lifted and more people are getting vaccinated.

