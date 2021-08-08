Critical race theory prohibition measure advances in NC Senate

Republican-sponsored House Bill 324 focuses on the concept of "critical race theory" and seeks to stop "indoctrination in schools."

RALEIGH, N.C. — A North Carolina Senate committee on Tuesday advanced legislation that would prohibit teachers from “promoting” certain concepts related to race and sex in classrooms.

Although House Bill 324 focuses on the concept of "critical race theory," studying history or current times through the lens of how race may play a role, much of the hour-long meeting of the Senate Education committee focused on whether “indoctrination” was actually happening in schools.

Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson presented a report on submissions made to his new Fairness and Accountability in the Classroom for Teachers and Students task force, which solicits examples of indoctrination and hostile classroom environments in North Carolina K-12 schools and colleges.

