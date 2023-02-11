NC Democratic Party ousts Richardson, elects new chair

Gov. Roy Cooper, Attorney General Josh Stein, U.S. Rep. Wiley Nickel and other elected Democrats endorsed Richardson’s reelection campaign.

RALEIGH, N.C. — For the first time in years, the North Carolina Democratic Party has chosen not to reelect its party chair, according to a WRAL report.

The party’s executive committee on Saturday elected Anderson Clayton, 25, to chair the North Carolina Democratic Party. Clayton will replace incumbent chair Bobbie Richardson, who sought a second term after being elected in 2021.

The result is a major blow to the party establishment in North Carolina. Gov. Roy Cooper, Attorney General Josh Stein, U.S. Rep. Wiley Nickel and other elected Democrats endorsed Richardson’s reelection campaign.

Richardson, 73, faced harsh scrutiny for the party’s losses in the midterm elections.

