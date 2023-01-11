NC House could set new rules that would let GOP vote to override Cooper vetoes without notice

North Carolina House Republicans are expected to consider rules for their chamber that would let them vote to override Gov. Roy Cooper's vetoes without notice.

RALEIGH, N.C. — Controversial North Carolina bills could be approved with little notice under new rules proposed by Republican leaders in the state House of Representatives.

State legislators on Wednesday are set to return to Raleigh where, for the next two years, the GOP will have almost enough members to pass their agenda at-will and override vetoes by Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper.

Cooper, who has had to work with a Republican-controlled legislature since he was first elected in 2016, has vetoed more bills than any North Carolina governor. He has blocked bills seeking to expand access to guns, limit abortion rights, banned the teaching of critical race theory, and many other GOP pursuits.

On Wednesday, state House members are expected to consider rules for their chamber that would allow representatives to vote to override Cooper’s vetoes with no notice.

