Republican leaders presented their budget proposal, which doesn't include widespread Medicaid expansion, Monday.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper is expected to address whether he will sign or veto the budget proposal presented by state lawmakers.

Cooper is scheduled to speak at 12 p.m. from Raleigh. Republican leaders presented the budget Monday, promising massive infrastructure investments, raises for state employees and teachers, as well as an income tax cut. The budget does not include widespread Medicaid expansion, which has been one of Cooper's aspirations since taking office in 2017.

Votes on the budget are scheduled for this week. If passed, it will head to Cooper's desk for a signature or a veto. House Speaker Tim Moore told WCNC Charlotte the proposal is a good compromise after negotiations between Cooper and Republican officials.

“This budget represents months of hard work and good-faith negotiations between Republicans and Democrats, House and Senate, and our governor," Moore said in a statement. "Although we have many differences, we each had the common goal of coming together to create a spending plan for the state, one of the General Assembly’s most important constitutional obligations. In the end, I am confident that we have come together to design a budget that truly meets the most critical needs of all North Carolinians."

If Cooper signs the budget, it would be the first time North Carolina has had a full budget since the 2018-19 fiscal year after the governor vetoed other GOP-backed proposals.

