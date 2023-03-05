NC House Republicans pass bill banning gender-affirming care for all minors

The Youth Health Protection Act would also block the use of state funds for any gender transition-related medical care. It passed along party lines Wednesday.

RALEIGH, N.C. — Teens would be banned from receiving gender-affirming surgery even with a parent’s consent under legislation passed by the North Carolina House of Representatives on Wednesday.

House Bill 808, known as the Youth Health Protection Act, would also block the use of state funds for any gender transition-related medical care. It passed the House along party lines during a marathon voting session Wednesday afternoon.

Rep. Ken Fontentot, a Wilson Republican and co-sponsor of the bill, argued for the bill, saying there is no empirical proof that puberty blockers and other gender-affirming care works. He compared the medical treatment to Tuskegee medical experiments in the 1930s and the forced sterilization of poor women in North Carolina in the 1960s.

