NC House Speaker Tim Moore sued over alleged affair

The lawsuit claims Moore used his status as of the state's most powerful officials to entice the plaintiff's wife into an affair. Moore says the suit is "baseless."

RALEIGH, N.C. — A former Apex Town Council member claims North Carolina House Speaker Tim Moore had an affair with his wife for more than three years, resulting in the “destruction” of his marriage.

On Sunday, Scott Lassiter, an assistant principal for the Wake County Public School System, filed a lawsuit against North Carolina House Speaker Tim Moore, R-Cleveland, alleging that he had a relationship with Lassiter’s wife, Jamie Liles Lassiter.

In the lawsuit, Lassiter claims that “Moore used his position as one of the most powerful elected officials in North Carolina to entice Plaintiff’s wife, (Liles Lassiter), a mid-level employee of the state government, to participate in an illicit relationship with him.”

