Car with NC House Speaker Tim Moore inside 'rammed from behind several times'

Authorities are investigating a crash late Thursday that involved House Speaker Tim Moore and state Rep. David Willis. Neither were hurt, Moore's office said.

RALEIGH, N.C. — Authorities were investigating a crash late Thursday that involved North Carolina House Speaker Tim Moore and state Rep. David Willis.

The two were returning to Raleigh from Wilson after a few events when the vehicle they were traveling in was “rammed from behind several times,” Moore spokeswoman Demi Dowdy said in a statement. Neither were injured, she said.

Security personnel were driving Moore, R-Cleveland, and Willis, R-Union County, when the vehicle was hit late Thursday, Dowdy said.

General Assembly police and North Carolina State Highway Patrol responded to the crash, according to Dowdy.

Moore and Willis are both Republican members of the House. Willis represents Union County.

