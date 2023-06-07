Republican lawmakers eye veto overrides for NC bills targeting transgender youth

The bills, vetoed by Gov. Roy Cooper, seek to ban gender-affirming care for minors and block transgender girls and women from playing on female sports teams.

RALEIGH, N.C. — State House lawmakers are expected to try to override the governor’s veto of two bills aimed at transgender youth Wednesday.

The bills are focused on gender-affirming care and transgender athletes.

House Bill 808 would ban any doctor or medical professional from providing any type of gender-affirming medical care to anyone under the age of 18, even with parental consent. The ban would cover puberty blockers, hormone treatments and surgical interventions.

Gender-affirming surgeries are rarely performed on people under 18, and puberty blockers are also not commonly used. Hormone treatment is the most common prescribed treatment for transgender teens seeking transition care. While it is reversible to some extent, it can have permanent side effects.

