North Carolina lawmakers look to fund research on psychedelic drugs

A new bill would allow researchers to study MDMA and psilocybin in clinical settings.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

RALEIGH, N.C. — North Carolina could soon fund research for psychedelic treatments.

A bill making it's way through the General Assembly would allow researchers to use money to study MDMA (ecstasy) and psilocybin (magic mushrooms) in clinical settings.

Many veterans suffer from physical wounds, but there are mental health injuries too. Thousands suffer from PTSD.

“There are veterans out there who are crying out for help,” North Carolina Rep. Allen Chesser said.

Chesser is a combat veteran himself. He spent 11 months in Iraq and still has some symptoms of PTSD. He is also sponsoring a bill that would set aside $5 million to help fund research for psychedelic drugs.

“This is going to be strictly regulated, it’s not something that’s going to be prescribed and sent home, it’s in a controlled environment,” Chesser said.

New research shows MDMA and psilocybin can help treat, or even cure PTSD, depression/anxiety and cluster headaches.

“The evidence we just can't ignore it anymore, and under the right circumstances these appear to be transformative treatments,” UNC Chapel Hill Professor, Dr. Bryan Roth, said.

Dr. Roth has researched how these mind-altering drugs can treat mental illness. He believes this bill could bring North Carolina up to speed with other states that have decriminalized psychedelic mushrooms.

"I'm very happy that North Carolina is finally joining everyone else," Dr. Roth said.

He also said that it would help progress more research.

“Right now, it's nearly impossible to get money from the government for these kinds of studies," Dr. Roth said.

Democratic Rep. John Autry of Mecklenburg County became a sponsor on the bill after, Charlotte native, Alan Thomas, reached out. Thomas suffers from complex PTSD and wants access to more help.

He says if the bill passes it could be life-changing.

"Anti-depressants have not worked for me," Thomas said. "These medicines allow us to address the trauma and and process the trauma."

Chesser says MDMA has been successful for his fellow combat veteran.

“I see a brother of mine that went from having multiple suicide attempts to claims he’s been cured from PTSD,” Chesser said.

A reminder that these drugs are illegal, but the FDA is looking to approve MDMA and psilocybin.

There are clinical trails you can participate in.

Lexi Wilson: Contact Lexi Wilson at lwilson@wcnc.com and follow her on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.