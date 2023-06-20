North Carolina lawmakers revive ban on gender-affirming care for transgender minors

Two proposals are scheduled for committee hearings this week.

RALEIGH, N.C. — In the final days of the legislative session, Republican House and Senate leaders have resurrected proposals to ban some gender-affirming care for transgender minors, even those who have their parents' consent. Two proposals are scheduled for committee hearings this week.

On Tuesday, the House Health committee will hear a proposed committee substitute for Senate Bill 631. It would ban any UNC or UNC-affiliated healthcare facility, or any other public hospital, or any provider under contract to such a facility, from providing any gender-affirming medical care to a minor, including puberty blockers and hormone treatment. It would also block the use of state funds to pay for any such care.

