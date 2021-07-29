How many NC legislators are vaccinated? Most, particularly Republicans, don't say

Less than 20% of state Republicans responded to the question and leadership said they're not tracking either metric.

RALEIGH, N.C. — Some Republican state lawmakers are headed to Utah this week for a national conference with other state legislators.

It’s not clear how many, and it’s not clear how many are vaccinated against COVID-19. Less than 20% of Republican House and Senate members responded to WRAL News' questions on the matter, and leadership said they’re not tracking either metric.

All but five of the Republicans who did respond said they won’t be attending the conference. All but one said they’re vaccinated, but that’s a total of 17 Republican lawmakers out of 97 at the legislature.

More than 50% of Democrats responded, with all of those who responded saying they're vaccinated.

