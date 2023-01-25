North Carolina legislators return from break to gear up session

The House and Senate scheduled midday floor meetings on Wednesday, marking when the two-year legislative session begins in earnest.

RALEIGH, N.C. — The North Carolina General Assembly is returning to Raleigh after its usual two-week January break and turning to the business of legislating.

The legislature held one-day organizational sessions on Jan. 11 to reelect House Speaker Tim Moore and Senate leader Phil Berger. Lawmakers can begin filing bills.

Republicans in charge of both chambers are expected to grapple this year with key issues from 2022 that didn’t get resolved. That includes whether to accept Medicaid expansion, make it lawful to smoke marijuana for medical purposes or license sports gambling.

GOP members also are considering new abortion restrictions after the U.S. Supreme Court eliminated federal abortion protections last June.

Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper will need his party allies in the House to remain united to uphold his vetoes on abortion bills or anything else.

