Mobile sports wagering projected to bring in less than $3M in tax revenue in first 6 months

Fiscal analysis of House Bill 347, North Carolina's sports wagering bill, projects the state would receive less than $3 million in tax revenue the first six months.

RALEIGH, N.C. — North Carolina can expect less than $3 million in tax revenue from mobile sports wagering in the first six months with operators able to deduct an unlimited amount of bonus or promotional credits, according to the legislature's fiscal research analysis.

Under the proposed legislation, people in North Carolina could wager on professional, college, Olympic and electronic sports on their mobile phone or other electronic devices by early January. Sports betting is currently legal at three tribal casinos in the state.

HB 347 imposes a 14% privilege tax on operators' adjusted gross revenue and calls for between 10 and 12 operators in the state.

Revenue from the privilege tax climbs in subsequent years to a projected $42.6 million in fiscal year 2027-28. That figure would be below the $49.8 million that Virginia raised in from sports wagering in 2022, its second year, with a 15% tax rate as it phased out deductions.

