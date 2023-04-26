New bill would elminate income taxes on overtime and bonuses for many NC workers

House Bill 490 proposes eliminating state income taxes for bonus pay up to $2,500 and for overtime. Proponents say it would incentivize workers to pick up shifts.

RALEIGH, N.C. — Those who are paid by the hour or who earn a bonus could see more money in their pockets if some state lawmakers have their way.

HB490, sponsored by Rep. John Bell, proposes an elimination of state income taxes for bonus pay up to $2,500 and for overtime pay.

Proponents of the bill say it would incentivize workers to pick up extra shifts and help employers fill vacant positions.

“It would reward workers for going that extra mile and extra effort for them and their families,” Bill Graham, the chairman of Citizens for Tax Reform, an advocacy group for middle class tax relief.

According to a 2019 study conducted by Opinion Diagnostics and Tar Heel Targeting, roughly 55% of North Carolina respondents would support the proposal eliminating state income tax on overtime pay. Nearly 33% opposed it, and nearly 12% are unsure. As for bonus pay, 57% of North Carolinians said they’d support eliminating state income tax on the first $2,500 earned.

