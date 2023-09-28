NC House Speaker Tim Moore won't seek reelection in 2024: Report

Moore told reporters he doesn't plan to seek reelection in the North Carolina House after his current term ends in 2024.

RALEIGH, N.C. — North Carolina House Speaker Tim Moore said he won't run for another term in the state House after his current term ends in 2024.

Moore told reporters he doesn't "plan to seek reelection" Thursday, according to the News & Observer in Raleigh. Moore previously said he wouldn't run for a sixth term as House speaker. Now, his political future remains unclear beyond 2024. Moore's current term in the General Assembly runs through the end of next year.

There has been speculation that Moore will run for Congress but he didn't divulge any details Thursday other than saying he's looking at "a number of great options."

Moore was asked about his future while answering a question about securing $40 million in the state budget for the Cleveland County Courthouse, which is in his district. He told reporters getting the money was important because the county can't afford that kind of project on its own.

"It's a way that I can help secure the funding to bring back," he said. "I'm not going to be here forever."

In total, North Carolina's new budget includes $139.8 million in investments for Cleveland County, including water and sewer upgrades in Kings Mountain, $17 million for improvements to Cleveland Community College and $40 million for the county courthouse and 911 facility.

