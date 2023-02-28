Medical marijuana legalization bill up for a vote in NC Senate

RALEIGH, N.C. — Editor's note: The attached video originally aired Feb. 21.
The North Carolina Senate on Tuesday is expected to pass a medical marijuana legalization bill for the second straight year.
Tuesday’s voting session hasn’t been officially scheduled yet but will likely be at 4 p.m.
The bill is largely — but not entirely — the same as the bill that passed last year, when it received ‘Yes’ votes from every Democrat and most Republicans in the Senate.
The bill never moved forward in the House last year, despite the broad bipartisan support it received in the Senate. House GOP leaders weren’t convinced to make it law. Sen. Bill Rabon, a top legislative leader, believes there's more support in the House GOP than last year.
