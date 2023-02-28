Medical marijuana legalization bill up for a vote in NC Senate

Polls show medical marijuana is highly popular, but Republican politicians have been hesitant to approve it until recently.

Example video title will go here for this video

RALEIGH, N.C. — Editor's note: The attached video originally aired Feb. 21.

The North Carolina Senate on Tuesday is expected to pass a medical marijuana legalization bill for the second straight year.

Tuesday’s voting session hasn’t been officially scheduled yet but will likely be at 4 p.m.

The bill is largely — but not entirely — the same as the bill that passed last year, when it received ‘Yes’ votes from every Democrat and most Republicans in the Senate.

The bill never moved forward in the House last year, despite the broad bipartisan support it received in the Senate. House GOP leaders weren’t convinced to make it law. Sen. Bill Rabon, a top legislative leader, believes there's more support in the House GOP than last year.

Flashpoint is a weekly in-depth look at politics in Charlotte, North Carolina, South Carolina, and beyond with host Ben Thompson. Listen to the podcast weekly.

SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || Google Podcasts

Wake Up Charlotte To Go is a daily news and weather podcast you can listen to so you can start your day with the team at Wake Up Charlotte.

SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || TuneIn || Google Podcasts