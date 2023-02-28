x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
North Carolina Politics

Medical marijuana legalization bill up for a vote in NC Senate

Polls show medical marijuana is highly popular, but Republican politicians have been hesitant to approve it until recently.

More Videos

RALEIGH, N.C. — Editor's note: The attached video originally aired Feb. 21.

The North Carolina Senate on Tuesday is expected to pass a medical marijuana legalization bill for the second straight year.

Tuesday’s voting session hasn’t been officially scheduled yet but will likely be at 4 p.m.

The bill is largely — but not entirely — the same as the bill that passed last year, when it received ‘Yes’ votes from every Democrat and most Republicans in the Senate.

Click here to sign up for the daily Wake Up Charlotte newsletter

The bill never moved forward in the House last year, despite the broad bipartisan support it received in the Senate. House GOP leaders weren’t convinced to make it law. Sen. Bill Rabon, a top legislative leader, believes there's more support in the House GOP than last year. 

Click here to read more from WRAL.

You can stream WCNC Charlotte on Roku and Amazon Fire TV, just download the free app to watch live newscasts and on-demand videos.

Related Articles

Flashpoint is a weekly in-depth look at politics in Charlotte, North Carolina, South Carolina, and beyond with host Ben Thompson. Listen to the podcast weekly.
SUBSCRIBEApple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || Google Podcasts 

Wake Up Charlotte To Go is a daily news and weather podcast you can listen to so you can start your day with the team at Wake Up Charlotte.   
SUBSCRIBEApple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || TuneIn || Google Podcasts    

All of WCNC Charlotte's podcasts are free and available for both streaming and download. You can listen now on Android, iPhone, Amazon, and other internet-connected devices. Join us from North Carolina, South Carolina, or on the go anywhere. 

 

Before You Leave, Check This Out