NC Republicans pushing for looser restrictions on pistol purchases, concealed carry

RALEIGH, N.C. — Republican state lawmakers were expected to roll out new gun rights bills Tuesday, looking to make it easier for people to buy handguns and carry them concealed in more places.

One of the bills set to move through committee would get rid of pistol permits, allowing people to buy handguns without having to pass a local background check. They'd still have to pass a federal background check.

Sen. Danny Britt, a Robeson County Republican, said the law dates back to the Jim Crow era and was intended to let local sheriffs ban Black people from being able to arm themselves. It remains outdated, he said, and needs to be repealed.

Gov. Roy Cooper is expected to veto any bills loosening gun restrictions, but this is the first time since 2018 the Republican-led General Assembly has had a real chance to override his veto.

