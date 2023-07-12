NC Republicans drop bill to give parents more power to challenge school leaders' choices

The wide-ranging bill would make it easier for parents to get administrators fired and make changes intended to give parents more control over education.

RALEIGH, N.C. — A wide-ranging education bill released overnight would make it easier for parents to get school superintendents fired, revoke children's library cards if their parents don't consent, make it easier for students to change schools and make dozens of other changes largely intended to give parents more control over their child's education.

This new version of Senate Bill 90 draws from a number of ideas Republican lawmakers have already considered, and in some cases passed, this legislative session, but there are new sections, too.

The bill would require educators to tell parents if a child questions their gender and asks to go by different pronouns. It lays out a new process for picking textbooks and library books. It would repeal a current law that allows physicians to treat minors for mental health issues without telling their parents, and it would create a new group, largely appointed by the General Assembly's majority, to plan the curriculum for public schools statewide.

